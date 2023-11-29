The UK's first land-based salmon farm has secured planning consent in what is a major milestone for the company.

Plans for the £120 million (€139.2 million/$151.9 million), 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm in the UK seafood hub of Grimsby were given the go ahead from North East Lincolnshire’s planning committee on Wednesday, following months of in-depth consultations and engagement.

Under plans submitted by ASL New Clee Ltd – a subsidiary of Aquaculture Seafood Ltd (ASL) – the 50-tank, 40,000 square meter facility will be built adjacent to Lineage Cold Stores on ABP-owned land formerly used as rail sidings at the Port of Grimsby.