Seven British retailers claim they suffered a combined $850 million in losses because of alleged price fixing by several Norwegian salmon farming companies.

According to a document filed on the UK's Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), the group of retailers seeking damages from the Norwegian companies and their subsidiaries in the UK includes Asda, Iceland Foods, Marks and Spencer, Ocado, Wm Morrison Supermarkets, Aldi, and the Co-op.

Together, these retailers represent over 44 percent of the UK grocery market, with total estimated combined purchases of farmed Atlantic salmon of around £1.7