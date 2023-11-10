Chilean salmon farmers in the country's main producing regions are on alert amid concerns El Niño-influenced weather will lead to increased sea temperatures and trigger deadly algal blooms.

Algal blooms, also known as the red tide, caused estimated economic losses of $1 billion (€925 million) to Chile's aquaculture industry between the end of 2015 and early 2016.

On Nov. 8, the farming regions of Biobio, Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos, Aysen and Magallanes have been put on pre-alert by Chilean authorities for the remainder of 2023 and into 2024.