A train accident in northern Sweden is affecting Norway-based salmon farmers who use the train line for transporting salmon to European markets.

The train route from Narvik in northern Norway, via northern Sweden and down to mainland Europe, is a common route for several northern Norway-based salmon exporters, and one of the affected companies is Nordlaks.

The accident was caused by a cargo train derailment in Vassijaure on Dec. 17.

"The train accident is hitting us hard," Nordlaks Communication Advisor Kolbjorn Hoseth Larssen told IntraFish.