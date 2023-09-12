Norwegian equity fund DnB SMB has sold off most of the shares it owned in land-based salmon producer Atlantic Sapphire following last month's announcement the company is in breach of minimum liquidity requirements linked to loans on its farm operations near Miami, Florida, according to Tekinvestor, a service that provides research to investors.
Fund manager sees stability in land-based flow-through farmers Salmon Evolution and Andfjord Salmon, but questions whether Atlantic Sapphire's operation is going to work.
12 September 2023 21:59 GMT Updated 12 September 2023 22:08 GMT
