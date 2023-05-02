The time is right for a global promotional campaign for shrimp bringing together the world's largest producers Ecuador and India, Jose Antonio Camposano, executive director at shrimp producers' trade body Camara Nacional de Aquacultura (CNA) told IntraFish.

"It is just logical to move in that direction," Camposano said at the Global Seafood Expo in Barcelona last week. "Worldwide shrimp is the most traded seafood out there."

Any joint campaign will complement promotional work carried out by shrimp suppliers themselves, Camposano noted.