Scottish salmon producers are welcoming the result of a vote by UK lawmakers on revised trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, which they expect will diminish the threat of EU retaliatory tariffs being imposed on their fish.

On Wednesday, members of Parliament voted 515-29 in favor of the so called "Winsdor Framework," which revises trade arrangements for goods traveling directly between the British mainland to the UK province of Northern Ireland and those passing via Northern Ireland to the Republic Ireland, a separate EU member state.