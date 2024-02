Leroy Seafood Group has reported the escape of about 5,000 salmon at its Naustneset site in central Norway.

The fish, with an average weight of about 6 kilograms, escaped as a result of net damage, the company said Thursday. The escape was discovered when farmed salmon were caught near the site.

Leroy, which was in the process of harvesting at Naustneset when the escape occurred, has requested extra wellboat capacity to assist in emptying the site of the remaining fish.