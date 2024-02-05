Proximar's Japanese land-based salmon farm experienced a breach at one of four operational growout tanks Saturday that has led to the loss of an estimated 50,000 fish.

The mortalities, representing 5 percent of Proximar's biomass at the farm, are expected to impact harvest volumes in the fourth quarter of this year.

Assuming harvest size of 5 kilos and 50,000 fish, this would imply an impact on harvest of around 210 metric tons head-on-gutted, CEO Joachim Nielsen told IntraFish.

Early investigations indicate that leakage from the tank washed away soil underneath it resulting in a sudden breach.