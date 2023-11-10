Ivan Vindheim, CEO of Mowi, the world's largest salmon farmer, is vowing to upgrade the company's operations in Iceland to combat a troubling sea lice infestation and prevent it from happening in the future.

We are completely honest that this company is not yet up to the Mowi standard.

Mowi's Icelandic subsidiary, Arctic Fish, was recently forced to destroy large quantities of salmon infested with lice.

In recent weeks, salmon lice levels in Iceland have reached unprecedented heights, according to Iceland's government.