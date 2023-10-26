Circle Seafoods, a new company hoping to offer an alternative to Alaska's traditional salmon processing supply chain, thinks it has a way to combat the dire financial situation facing Alaska processors following a major downturn in salmon the salmon market this year.

The Washington state-based company, which told IntraFish it is actively seeking a strategic partnership with existing salmon processors, has come up with a list of 20 things the company said will improve the value of Alaska's salmon fisheries and "provide a roadmap for industry-wide long-term growth and success."