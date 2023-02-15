The UK Seafood Industry Alliance representing the country's largest processors is welcoming moves to build a $90 million, 5,000 metric ton land-based salmon farm.

United Kingdom-based AquaCultured Seafood -- a group which includes among others former CEO of Scottish Salmon Company Craig Anderson and former M&J Seafood executive Mike Berthet, plans to develop the site in Grimsby, the center of the UK's seafood processing industry.

"The key to resilience is diversity of supply so to have another stream of supply can only be a good thing," Seafood Industry Alliance Director General Andrew Kuyk told IntraFish.