Months after Chile's salmon industry claimed victory after a tied vote by a joint committee of lawmakers appeared to derail plans aimed at preventing the granting of new salmon production licences in protected areas, it once again appears on a collision course with the government over the same hotly disputed issue.

Senior Chilean salmon industry executives now accuse the government of President Gabriel Boric of trying to find other ways of bringing in the same measure by the back door and ruling by decree by ignoring the vote.