The Norwegian salmon industry has been hit by an increase in infectious salmon anemia (ISA) cases with this year's number already exceeding that for the whole of 2022.
So far there have been 71 reported cases compared with 15 last year.
So far this year, there have been 17 outbreaks of infectious salmon anemia on Norwegian salmon farms, more than in the whole of 2023.
