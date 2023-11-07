Although Iceland is considered the new kid on the block when it comes to farming salmon, it is now suffering from some of the same biological challenges that have menaced much larger farming nations such as Norway and Chile for decades.

At one point, the country could brag that it didn't face the biological issues that other countries struggled with, but this changed in 2021.

In November of that year, salmon farmer Laxar was hit by Iceland’s first outbreak of infectious salmon anemia (ISA) virus, showing that as the industry grows, it can also expect the same costly challenges that other regions have experienced.