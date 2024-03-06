A new generation of land-based salmon farmers has the potential to make the industry an important player in meeting growing demand for seafood worldwide, as technology improves and lessons are learned from previous high-profile failures, industry executives said.

Anne Hvistendal, global head of seafood at DNB, Norway’s largest bank, said she was “quite optimistic” about the future of land-based salmon projects as the industry overcomes technical challenges.

“This year will be very interesting when it comes to land-based,” Hvistendal said Wednesday during a panel session at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum in Bergen, Norway.