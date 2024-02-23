Grieg Seafood’s investment in a new processing facility is part of the company's long-term plan to control a bigger part of its supply chain and to fill a gap in the strategic value-added segment.

The Norwegian company is planning to build a new value-added facility near Oslo's international airport in Gardemoen. It will be the company's first in-house, value-added factory and will process salmon from Grieg's domestic farms in Finnmark and Rogaland.

Grieg expects to start processing fish in the NOK 130 million (€11.5