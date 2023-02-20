The CEO of salmon producing giant, Cermaq, has said "there are no clear scientific arguments" behind the Canadian government's decision not to renew salmon farming licenses located in British Columbia's Discovery Islands, and speaking to IntraFish, slammed what he called the "fake consultation process," behind the decision.

Canada Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray announced Friday the government has denied the renewal of salmon farming licenses for nearly all companies operating in the area.

The 15 licenses that will not be renewed account for more than 24 percent of BC's farmed salmon production and belong to major companies, including Mowi, Grieg and Cermaq.