The Copper River salmon brand is under threat; could decades of premium pricing vanish?

SalmonThe Copper River salmon brand is under threat; could decades of premium pricing vanish?How regulatory changes could destroy decades of brand building.For decades, Copper River salmon has been more than just a fish -- it has been a brand built on timing, scarcity, and quality. But with regulatory shifts, weak runs, and a later start, the fishery now finds itself fighting to hold onto that premium image in a market that might not be willing to wait.Photo: Photo: Adam BraninRachel SapinCorrespondent