Land-based salmon farmer Atlantic Sapphire's share price remained unchanged at around NOK 1.20 (€0.10/$0.11) on Monday, despite the abrupt announcement that founder and CEO Johan Andreassen is stepping down.

The lack of movement in the stock price suggests shareholders were unfazed by the announcement, which comes amid a string of recent operational "hiccups," and ongoing challenges at the company.

Christian Nordby, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, told IntraFish that while Andreassen's exit was not necessarily expected, the company has seen shifts recently in its majority shareholders, with Norwegian salmon producer Nordlaks becoming the company's largest owner with around 10.4