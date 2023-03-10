Swedish land-based salmon farmer RE:OCEAN has signed an agreement with German retailer Natsu Foods.

The partnership will serve the German retailer sushi offering with land-based salmon from Sweden.

Natsu Foods, a leading supplier of fresh sushi to retailers in Germany, is set to purchase a considerable share of RE:OCEAN's salmon, when production starts in 2026.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Natsu Foods who have a very strong foothold in the German sushi market and exactly the customer group we aim to target," RE:OCEAN CEO Morten Malle said.