Swedish land-based salmon farmer RE:OCEAN has signed a letter of intent with Finnish retailer Kalatukku E. Eriksson to buy a large share of expected production.

Kesko-owned Kalatukku E. Eriksson is one of Finland's largest fish and seafood wholesalers. The group sells its products directly to foodservice customers and almost 2,500 shops sell seafood products to customers across Finland.

It's just the latest retail agreement the group has struck to pre-sell its production. RE:OCEAN earlier signed agreements with leading Swedish retail groups ICA Sweden, Axfood and Coop.