Norway's Smart Salmon Group has landed a new Swedish investor for its land-based salmon project, which is planned for a site in Brittany, France.

Swedish water and waste treatment specialist Smogenlax has purchased a 15-20 percent stake in the group, Smart Salmon CEO Petter Bakke told IntraFish.

Bakke did not disclose the value of the stake.

Smogenlax joins a roster of 85 shareholders in the Smart Salmon project, which is planning to produce 8,000 metric tons of salmon at its site.