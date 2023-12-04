Supermarket groups in Australia, including Coles, Woolworths and ALDI, are facing possible government action related to the sustainability claims attached to the farmed salmon they sell.

The complaint by activist groups Living Oceans Society, Neighbours of Fish Farming, the Bob Brown Foundation, and Eko to the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission (ACCC), alleges the chains are omitting significant information relating to the extinction risk the Tasmanian salmon industry poses to the endangered Maugean skate.

Lawyers acting on behalf of the campaign groups argue that broad, unqualified claims such as “Responsibly Sourced” may constitute greenwashing and have the potential to mislead consumers about the environmental harms of Tasmanian salmon.