A new study published Thursday in ICES Journal of Marine Science found that growing numbers of pink salmon appear to be impacting the size of sockeye salmon in Alaska.

For the past few years, researchers have noted a decline in the physical size of Bristol Bay sockeye.

"We found strong evidence indicating that high abundance of pink and sockeye salmon contributed to the reduced growth of sockeye salmon, especially during the second and third years at sea," the study authors said.