Stronger-than-expected demand and continued low supply growth in the coming years, coupled with a weaker Norwegian kroner, has prompted analysts at Danske Bank to increase its salmon price estimates.

The Denmark-based bank shifted its estimates up to to NOK 92.00 ($8.71/€7.94) per kilo for 2023 and NOK 90.00 ($8.51/€7.77) per kilo for 2024 and subsequent years, a new sector report shows.

Danske Bank estimates average prices of NOK 108 per kilo for the second quarter of this year, NOK 84.70