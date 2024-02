Norwegian salmon producer Masoval reported an increase in revenue and earnings during the fourth quarter of 2023 fueled by larger harvests and high market prices.

The Froya-based company reported NOK 688 million (€60 million/$65 million) in revenue, a 72 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

The group's total operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached NOK 112 million (€9.8 million/$10.6 million) compared to NOK 44 million (€3.8