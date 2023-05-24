Nutreco-backed land-based salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners is planning to accelerate expansion plans for its 20,000 metric ton facility in eastern China.

Confidence is high following strong biological performance of the company's first batch of salmon at its facility in Ningbo, reaching an average weight of 400 grams by mid-May 2023, according to Nordic Aqua Partners first quarter report.

Construction of the first stage with a capacity of 4,000 metric tons began in the first quarter of 2021, with the first harvest expected in the first quarter of 2024.