Heavy storms battering northern Norway on Monday are creating challenges for the local salmon farming industry.

Norway-based privately held salmon farmer Nordlaks was unable to distribute its salmon via the twice weekly airplane service because flights were canceled due to the storm.

The airplane is used by several local salmon farmers and goes to Qatar and then onwards to Asia, Nordlaks Communication Advisor Kolbjorn Larssen told IntraFish.

It is yet unclear whether a replacement plane will be in service later this week, or if the next plane can take more cargo, he said.