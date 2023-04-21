Vigo-based Grupo Profand, one of Spain's largest seafood companies and the owner of Stavis Seafoods in the United States, has hired Geoff Cormack as director of Profand UK's operations.

Cormack will be responsible for leading Profand’s UK businees and driving growth in the market, the company said.

Cormack has more than 20 years of seafood experience, including the establishment of Morpol UK and Milarex UK businesses.

He has also held senior roles at Marine Harvest, now known as Mowi Consumer Products.

Cormack will be based in Profand’s office in Aberdeen.

Vertically integrated Grupo P﻿rofand has fishery and aquaculture operations in Europe, North and South America, Africa and Asia.

