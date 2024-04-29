Alaska salmon processors Silver Bay Seafoods and rival Peter Pan Seafood may have reached a deal for Silver Bay to acquire Peter Pan's Valdez, Alaska, processing plant, but the uncertainty surrounding recent changes in the Alaska processing sector has fishermen on edge.

Silver Bay Seafoods president and CEO Cora Campbell confirmed with IntraFish that the Valdez plant will be up and operating this summer. That does not do much to alleviate concerns for fishermen left in limbo by the acquisition, with the fishing season right around the corner.