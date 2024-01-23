Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Gigante Salmon reported "significant mortality" during a smolt delivery to its farm.

The company started production in the first part of its Rodoy, northern Norway facility, with a release of 640,000 smolt with an average weight of around 100 grams.

"The first delivery went very well, but in the second delivery there was significant mortality," said the company in a notice to the Oslo Stock Exchange Tuesday morning, adding it would update shareholders once "the scope" had been clarified.