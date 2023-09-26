Icelandic seafood-focused fund, IS Haf Investments, is providing capital for the development of a new land-based salmon farm in Thorlakshofn, Iceland.

IS Haf investments signed an agreement to acquire a 53 percent share in Thor Landeldi, which plans to develop a 20,000 metric ton salmon farm.

Among other investors in the project are Frank Yri and Alex Vassbotten, chief commercial officer and chairman of the board, respectively, of Norwegian seafood trader Seaborn.

Thor Landeldi has secured a 20.3 hectare site at Laxabraut, close to the capital Rekjavik in southwest Iceland, for the project.