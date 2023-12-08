Salmon farmer Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), owned by Norwegian groups Leroy Seafood and SalMar, has completed a refit at its Lerwick site which aims to double processing capacity.

The £2.5million (€2.9 million/$3.1 million) investment should take the site to an annual production capacity of 50,000 metric tons, compared to its earlier capacity of 25,000 metric tons.

The company, which operates over 60 aquaculture sites across Scotland, made the investment ahead of anticipated higher volumes.

SSF acquired the facility as part of its acquisition of Grieg Seafood Shetland in 2021, along with 16 active farms and a freshwater hatchery.