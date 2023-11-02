Salmon farmer Scottish Sea Farms (SSF), co-owned by Norwegian groups Leroy Seafood and SalMar and which operates over 60 aquaculture sites across Scotland, has begun legal proceedings with the Oban Sheriff Court seeking to ban anti-salmon farming activist Don Staniford from within 15 meters of its farms.

The move comes after Norwegian salmon farming giant Mowi succeeded in securing a similar ban against Staniford earlier this year.

In the initial writ filed with the court, SSF is asking the court to grant an extended interdict against Staniford, or anyone acting on his behalf.