The Scottish salmon industry fears a "potentially massive" impact from plans to close at least 10 percent of coastal waters around Scotland to human activity.

Plans agreed between the governing Scottish National Party (SNP) and Scottish Greens to designate Highly Protected Marine Areas (HPMAs) reached the end of the consultation stage this week.

While no maps have so far been published as to the location of these protected areas, Scottish salmon industry executives are resorting to guesswork to understand how many jobs and what level of investments are at risk.