Scotland's salmon farming industry has lodged an application with the UK government to remove the wording "farmed" from its Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status, calling the term "redundant."

PGI a specific geographical area that produces high-quality food and drink. Geographical indications protect products against misuse or imitation of the registered name and guarantee the true origin of the product to customers.

Salmon Scotland -- formerly the Scottish Salmon Producers’ Organisation (SSPO) -- is requesting to change PGI requirement from "Scottish Farmed Salmon" to just "Scottish Salmon."