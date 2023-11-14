Scottish salmon exports to growing markets in the United States and Asia are seeing a notable uptick so far this year.

Exports of Scottish salmon beyond the EU increased 15 percent, amounting to £191 million (€219.1 million/$233.8 million), with one in five salmon now heading to the US market.

Exports to the United States over the period jumped 11 percent to £113 million (€129.6 million/$138.3 million), said Salmon Scotland, while export growth in Asia increased by more than 40 percent in both value and volume to £66 million (€75.7