Scottish salmon producer and processor Loch Duart said efforts to reopen its operations in Canada, where the company still owns licenses, are ongoing.

In 2012, the company announced it was expanding its operations to Canada, calling it the largest investment in the company’s 37-year history.

Through its subsidiary, Snow Island, which it formed in April of 2011,the company planned three farming sites, adding to the one already in operation off the eastern shores of Nova Scotia, to produce 6,000 metric tons of fish annually.