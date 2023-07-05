Last month was the UK's hottest June on record, according to the UK Meteorological Office.

At the same time, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) declared an extreme marine heatwave in the North Sea, and the European Space Agency described North Sea surface temperatures as at an all-time high.

However, so far, the marine heatwave has not affected the salmon farming industry in Scotland too badly, according to Salmon Scotland CEO Tavish Scott.

“Broadly speaking, across the region we are experiencing normal temperatures on the West Coast and across the salmon farming isles," Scott told IntraFish.