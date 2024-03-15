Norwegian salmon farmers could potentially benefit from a price increase on low-grade fish if the country's current export ban is overturned, according to analysts. But the situation is complex.

In Norway, farmed salmon is graded as superior, ordinary or production fish. Salmon with deformities are deemed production fish, and it is illegal for Norwegian companies to export these fish without processing them first.

But earlier this week the European Commission's trade department, DG Trade, officially recognized the ban as a trade barrier.