French seafood processor Ocean Delices is at the center of recent spate of salmon product recalls linked to suspected salmonella, according to the French government website Rappel Conso.

French retailers Cora, Carrefour, Monoprix and Comptoir des Boulonnais and wholesalers Reynaud and Norocean are among the companies recalling the products.

Thirteen lines in all are affected, 12 of them produced by Boulogne-sur-Mer-based Ocean Delices, the other being a private label line by supermarket group Auchan.