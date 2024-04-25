Farm-raised salmon production in Canada fell nearly 40 percent from a peak of nearly 148,000 metric tons in 2016 to nearly 90,000 metric tons last year, the lowest production level since 2000.

The figures were reported Tuesday by the Canadian Industry Aquaculture Alliance (CAIA), which said the decline is due to government-mandated farm closures in British Columbia.

“Canadians have said again and again that they want access to more Canadian-produced food. In the case of Canadian-raised salmon, they’re being denied and are seeing less and less,” said Tim Kennedy, president and CEO of the organization.