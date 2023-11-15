Norway-based salmon farmer Salaks has taken part in a unique project where vaccinated, infectious salmon anemia (ISA)-infected salmon were left in netpens under close monitoring.

While the majority of the vaccinated fish at the Salangslia farm in northern Norway did not fall ill, the virus had spread across all netpens in the area towards the end of the production period.

The project was led by the Norwegian Veterinary Institute, which is in the process of finalizing a report on the findings for the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.