Salmon producers and unions representing workers in Aysen, one of Chile's main salmon farming regions, are growing increasingly concerned about an upcoming vote that could hand 600,000 hectares (2,316 square miles) of coastal areas to sparsely populated indigenous communities opposed to the industry.

Under a ruling scheduled to be issued between Feb. 29 and March 1 by regional officials working for CRUB, a commission established under a 2008 Chilean law, authority over the coastal areas seen as vital to salmon industry expansion could be transferred to fewer than 60 people.