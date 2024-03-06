Norway-based salmon giant SalMar is launching a massive new "living lab" to address key challenges in the salmon supply chain, the company's CEO said Wednesday.

The NOK 500 million ($47 million/€43 million) innovation center has already brought feed producer Cargill on as a partner in the project, and hopes soon to attract others, SalMar CEO Frode Arntsen said.

"We are calling upon industry leaders, NGOs, academia to come together to share and learn," Arntsen said at the North Atlantic Seafood Forum in Bergen.