Salmon fishing is picking up in Alaska's Bristol Bay as the season heads toward its peak in the next 10 to 14 days.
The most recent figures from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G) as of July 6 show that over 14.8
Overall, the run timing is on schedule, meaning a peak is perhaps a week away.
Salmon fishing is picking up in Alaska's Bristol Bay as the season heads toward its peak in the next 10 to 14 days.
The most recent figures from the Alaska Department of Fish & Game (ADF&G) as of July 6 show that over 14.8