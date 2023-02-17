After weeks of delay, Canada Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray has denied the renewal of salmon farming licenses located in British Columbia's Discovery Islands for nearly all companies operating in the area.

Murray, who came out with the decision Friday, has previously said she would revisit the decision and "conduct consultations" with First Nations communities and current license holders in the Discovery Islands, and make a decision by January.

The 15 licenses that will not be renewed account for more than 24 percent of BC's farmed salmon production and belong to major companies, including Mowi, Grieg and Cermaq.