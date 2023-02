Mowi, the world's largest salmon company, has never made more money than last year.

The group's operating profit for 2022 ended at just over €1 billion ($1.1 billion) for the first time, driven by high salmon prices. But there is another element to the numbers -- an ongoing cost-cutting drive.

So far this year, things also look good, even if the ground rent tax in Norway hangs like "a big dark cloud" over the company, CEO Ivan Vindheim told IntraFish.