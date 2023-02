Seafood giant Mowi has acquired the majority of Dawnfresh Farming, one of the UK’s largest producers of fish, according to a Companies House filings.

Dawnfresh Farming operates seven fish farms in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The filings show Mowi Scotland COO Benjamin Hadfield as a director of Dawnfresh Farming as of Feb. 7.

Former parent company of Dawnfresh Farming, Dawnfresh Seafoods, entered administration in March last year after being unable to overcome "very serious financial problems.